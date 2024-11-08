570 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $393.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.63. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

