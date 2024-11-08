670 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Barclays raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $320.77 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.