abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.47) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.47). 113,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 103,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.55).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £880.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 574 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 562.41.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Company Profile

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

