Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

