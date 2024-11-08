Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $77.47.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.96%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

