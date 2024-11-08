Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.94. 57,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 68,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

