Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at $3,945,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at $887,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at $643,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,421.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,421.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,138.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Price Performance

ALG stock opened at $197.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $163.74 and a one year high of $231.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.71.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.