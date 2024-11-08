Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Shares of ALGN opened at $222.18 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $335.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

