Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 11.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.84. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,227 shares of company stock worth $2,759,617 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.