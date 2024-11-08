Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,979 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,442,000 after acquiring an additional 804,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,780.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 436,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $179.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $180.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

