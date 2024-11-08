Amalgamated Bank Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $355.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.75 and a 200-day moving average of $321.58.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

