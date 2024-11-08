Amalgamated Bank Has $5.68 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,238,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,713 shares of company stock worth $27,967,456 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

BR stock opened at $221.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.04 and a 200-day moving average of $206.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

