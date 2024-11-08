Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 27.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $60.82 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile



Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

