Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 22,859 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,527,096 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,606,782,000 after acquiring an additional 100,244 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,398,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $158,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,093,000 after buying an additional 372,218 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,625,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $107,447,000 after buying an additional 1,122,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,774.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $85.31 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFGC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

