Amalgamated Bank Purchases 101,125 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 372.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,125 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 561.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 125.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.