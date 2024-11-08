Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management raised its position in NetApp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 6,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NetApp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in NetApp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $122.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock worth $1,369,172. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.