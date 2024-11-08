Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $114.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

