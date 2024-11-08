Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

