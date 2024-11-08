Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,812 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,787.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

FITB stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

