Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,197 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $196.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $201.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

