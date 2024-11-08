Amalgamated Bank Sells 34,283 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,283 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

