Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,382 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,316,000 after purchasing an additional 274,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after buying an additional 1,205,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,089,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,986,000 after buying an additional 624,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CubeSmart by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 169,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,728,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,234,000 after acquiring an additional 303,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.84. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $270.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

