Amalgamated Bank Sells 806 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 261.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $315.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $324.00.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,001,597.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,374 shares of company stock worth $15,802,382 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

