Amalgamated Bank Sells 9,552 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $131.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

