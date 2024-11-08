Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Charter Communications by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $393.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.67. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $421.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

