Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,710 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 23,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

HPE opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.