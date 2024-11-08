Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,385 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,993,000 after buying an additional 1,477,084 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,280,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after buying an additional 58,113 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,020,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 378,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,273,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after buying an additional 345,117 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,083,175. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,083,175. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $352,038. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.