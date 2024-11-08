AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.13. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $80.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMN. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMN Healthcare Services

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.