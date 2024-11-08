Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Target Price at $138.83

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of INGR opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.11.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,056 shares of company stock worth $4,121,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Ingredion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

