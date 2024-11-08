Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) PT at $12.13

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.13.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sutro Biopharma
Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of STRO opened at $4.16 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $340.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.20. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 102.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sutro Biopharma
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.