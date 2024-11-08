Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors -2.27% -18.40% 1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -16.92 Rooshine Competitors $3.34 billion $67.45 million 17.41

Rooshine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

60.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Rooshine has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rooshine competitors beat Rooshine on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

