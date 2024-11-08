Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,793 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $2,993,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 81.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $477,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $91.66.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

