Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 557 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dollar General by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,593 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dollar General by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,257,000 after purchasing an additional 765,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dollar General by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,324,000 after purchasing an additional 704,639 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 697,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DG opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.