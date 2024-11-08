Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $66.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EL shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

