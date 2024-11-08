Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.69 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 51.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $76.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TECH

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.