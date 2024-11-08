Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,623,000 after buying an additional 53,301 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average of $133.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $1,740,475.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,240.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,063 shares of company stock worth $7,023,330. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

