Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,484 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $149.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average is $141.42. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

