Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,119 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 9,470.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 248,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 2,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 893,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 376,835 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $7,086,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AppLovin from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AppLovin from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.54.

AppLovin Stock Up 46.3 %

Shares of APP opened at $246.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $257.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

