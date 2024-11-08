Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 261,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.3% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 90.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPC opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.18. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

