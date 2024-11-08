Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,890 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Roblox by 724.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,607,000 after purchasing an additional 706,939 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 94.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Roblox by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 5.5% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $25,645.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,961.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,373 shares of company stock valued at $46,476,179. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

