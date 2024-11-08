Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Position Reduced by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,681,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 690,400 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,658,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,420,000 after purchasing an additional 128,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 368,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 612,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $41.92 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $358.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.