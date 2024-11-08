Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Acquires New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $225,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 172,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

CARR stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.24%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

