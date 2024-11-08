Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2831 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

