Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Invests $223,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Shares of IRM opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 366.67%.

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

