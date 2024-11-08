Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Lowers Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after acquiring an additional 347,794 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,667,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,322,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,957,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Timken by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Timken from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Timken Trading Down 2.8 %

Timken stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

