Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $136.92 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

