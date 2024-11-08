Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases Shares of 9,199 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 106,545 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 463,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

