Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Axos Financial worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

AX opened at $79.33 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axos Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.