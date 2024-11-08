B. Riley Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Ramaco Resources

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

