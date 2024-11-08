B. Riley Predicts Weaker Earnings for Hudson Technologies

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hudson Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $265.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.22. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 240,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 57,792 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

